Do You Shower In The Morning Or At Night?

Do you shower every morning or every night? Well, if you had to choose just one...

Apparently, there's actually a correct answer: you should be showering at night.

According to dermatologists reporting in Seventeen, it's better for your skin to shower after you've been sweating all day and sleep experts say it also fits in better with your body's natural rhythms, so showering at night will help you sleep better.

And one more thing. According to a new poll, 61% of people say they shower at night, versus 39% who shower in the morning.