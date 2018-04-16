Does Every Child Get A Reward Even If He/She Didn't Earn It?

I was out at dinner on Friday with a friend of mine who was taking her kids out because her daughter got some student of the week award at school. It was her "special dinner".

When it came time for dessert I assumed she as going to get her “special prize” but all the kids got the special dessert.

I’m not judging any parents, this was just different for me, cause that is NOT how things went in the Pepper house. We didn’t get gifts when it wasn’t our birthday and we didn’t get special stuff when we didn’t do the special thing.

Is this new?

Is this what you do?