Does This Theory Prove Meghan Markle Is Pregnant?

People will go to major lengths to try and hide their pregnancies, especially celebrities. But one person's theory on Meghan Markle may just be spot on...

Cosmopolitan writer Emma Baty wrote a story earlier this week that she thinks she is pregnant because Meghan wore her hair straight!

Now don't laugh the theory off just yet, Emma wrote about this because "Duchess Meghan typically wears her hair in loose waves or messy buns, but on Monday, September 24, the 37-year-old ditched her signature look for a pin-straight blowout."

She continued, “Because I am a journalist and I care about these things, I combed through 60+ pages of the latest pictures of Meghan and found that she hasn’t worn her hair like this since at least before her wedding to Prince Harry,” According to Baty, the Duchess wants to take the attention off of her belly. In the piece, Baty wondered if Meghan could possibly be taking a cue from her sister-in-law Duchess Kate. Kate, 36, debuted a new chop in September 2017, just days before Kensington Palace announced that she and Prince William were expecting Prince Louis. With Princess Charlotte, she had gray roots. A week prior to revealing her Prince George pregnancy, Kate got bangs.

Hmmmm, it's actually a good theory! What do you guys think??