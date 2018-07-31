Does Your Relationship Pass This Ten-Question Love Test?

A bunch of divorce lawyers came up with a list of ten questions they say every couple should talk about before they get married. If you don't answer yes to all ten, don't worry. It doesn't mean you're totally wrong for each other. But it might help you find things to work on.

1. Are you a good fit for each other?

2. Is your relationship grounded in friendship?

3. Do you try to see the best in each other?

4. Do you both have realistic expectations of each other?

5. Do you generally want the same things in life? So, things like kids, or a nice house.

6. Can you raise issues with each other, and talk them out?

7. Do you keep things exciting?

8. Are you both committed to working through tough times?

9. Would you pull together in hard times?

10. Do you each have your own support group, so you don't just rely on each other?