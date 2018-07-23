This past weekend, my boyfriend Gabe and I went to a friend's wedding in Dallas (which was awesome by the way, congrats David and Staci!)

Since we were going to be in Dallas for the whole weekend, we decided to get tickets to Six Flags and ride some rides and reminisce about all the fun we used to have at Astroworld. Mission accomplished!

Even though it was 109* degrees out, we braved the heat (with plenty of water) and rode some pretty awesome rides. As exciting as that was, there was something that made me even MORE EXCITED than speeding down the track of the Titan ride!

Gabe and I wore MATCHING SHOES to the park! I didn't even have to ask him, it was HIS suggestion! I was so happy, and of course I was all for being that matchy-matchy couple there. I suggested matching shirts too, but he said he had to draw the line at shoes. OKAY FINE.

Does your significant other let you match with them? I got so excited over this!!

Check out my shoe vs Gabe's below, lol. (side note, possibly not the BEST shoes to walk around an amusement park in)