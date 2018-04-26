Double Dare Is Coming Back.

April 26, 2018
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly
Sarah Pepper
If you don't remember the show. Here's what it looked like.

What other shows would you like to see come back?

Sarah Pepper

Guts

Geoff Sheen

Saturday Morning Wrestling

Lauren Kelly

Saved By The Bell

