Double Dare Is Coming Back.
April 26, 2018
If you don't remember the show. Here's what it looked like.
Nickelodeon is reviving trivia game show "Double Dare" for a new generation of kids to compete in messy physical challenges. Who knows, maybe the human hamster wheel and giant gunk-filled nose will make a return. https://t.co/BIBm2Hdh7T pic.twitter.com/jKsu8Di0lu— CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2018
What other shows would you like to see come back?
Sarah Pepper
Guts
Geoff Sheen
Saturday Morning Wrestling
Lauren Kelly
Saved By The Bell