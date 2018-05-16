Ed Sheeran Has Inspired A Heinz Ketchup Ice Cream

Ed Sheeran loves Heinz ketchup. He carries a reserve with him at all times so he never has to live without it. He even has the logo tattooed on his arm.

Ed is on tour in Ireland right now, so a gelato shop called Gelati Enniscrone & Ballina has decided to honor him with a ketchup ice cream. And it's no joke. The ice cream is made with Heinz ketchup, then topped with Heinz ketchup. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ed has yet to try it. It's not even clear if he knows about it.

His only dates left in Ireland are in Dublin, and Enniscrone is on the opposite coast, more than three hours away.