Ever Had An Online Order FAIL?

There's a reason I'm my dad's favorite daughter...and it's not just because I'm the only one who isn't married and still has his last name...

My dad is my hero. He is the reason I will always have such high standards for every man in my life...because my dad is the best person I know! From fixing anything that's ever been broken, to running all kinds of crazy errands for me, to helping me with problems, taking care of my dog and so much more...my dad is, hand's down: THE BEST.

That's why whenever it comes to Father's Day I like to make sure he knows how much I love him. I like spoiling him with cards and gifts because he deserves it! (Especially after putting up with all the crazy women in our family!)

I had bought a set of pretty awesome wireless Bose headphones from Amazon that I knew he was going to love. They showed up on time, I wrapped up the box, and was ready to see my dad's excitement when he opened them. One small problem though: when he opened the box, it was EMPTY! Like, hello?? WHERE ARE THE HEADPHONES THAT ARE SUPPOSED TO BE IN THIS BOX??

I burst into tears after the huge fail, even though my dad reassured me it was no big deal.

I got my dad @Bose wireless earbud headphones from @amazon for #FatherDay ...but guess what happened when he opened the box...



IT WAS EMPTY!! ------



Now I look like the worst daughter of all time!! WAY TO GO @Bose @BoseService @AmazonHelp @amazon pic.twitter.com/gjYG6gF8N0 — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) June 17, 2018

Of course Amazon was quick to apologize and sent a replacement, but it still ruined the moment for me and my dad. Have you ever had an online purchaase FAIL?? Help me feel better about this, lol.

#IMSTILLTHEFAVORITE