Fabulous Holiday Cocktails

November 15, 2018
The Morning Mix
Sarah Pepper
These are the ingredients. If you want to know how to make them. Check out the DailyMail 

WHITE CHRISTMAS MOJITO 

Ingredients (per drink)

1 cup lime juice

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup Old Hopking white rum (£9.99 at Aldi)

1/2 cup coconut rum

1 cup canned coconut milk

Sparkling water 

MOSCOW MULE    

Ingredients (per serving)

2 ounces Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka (£14.99 at Aldi)

½ ounce fresh lime juice

4 ounces ginger beer

1 ounce of cranberry juice 

Lime wedge for garnish

ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients (per drink)

60ml Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka (£14.99 at Aldi)

60ml Cold black coffee

1 tbsp Sugar or sugar syrup

(Sugar syrup made with 2:1 ratio of sugar to hot water and stirred)

