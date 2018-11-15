Fabulous Holiday Cocktails
November 15, 2018
These are the ingredients. If you want to know how to make them. Check out the DailyMail
WHITE CHRISTMAS MOJITO
Ingredients (per drink)
1 cup lime juice
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup Old Hopking white rum (£9.99 at Aldi)
1/2 cup coconut rum
1 cup canned coconut milk
Sparkling water
MOSCOW MULE
Ingredients (per serving)
2 ounces Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka (£14.99 at Aldi)
½ ounce fresh lime juice
4 ounces ginger beer
1 ounce of cranberry juice
Lime wedge for garnish
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Ingredients (per drink)
60ml Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka (£14.99 at Aldi)
60ml Cold black coffee
1 tbsp Sugar or sugar syrup
(Sugar syrup made with 2:1 ratio of sugar to hot water and stirred)