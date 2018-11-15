Fabulous Holiday Cocktails

These are the ingredients. If you want to know how to make them. Check out the DailyMail

WHITE CHRISTMAS MOJITO

Ingredients (per drink)

1 cup lime juice

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup Old Hopking white rum (£9.99 at Aldi)

1/2 cup coconut rum

1 cup canned coconut milk

Sparkling water

MOSCOW MULE

Ingredients (per serving)

2 ounces Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka (£14.99 at Aldi)

½ ounce fresh lime juice

4 ounces ginger beer

1 ounce of cranberry juice

Lime wedge for garnish

ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients (per drink)

60ml Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka (£14.99 at Aldi)

60ml Cold black coffee

1 tbsp Sugar or sugar syrup

(Sugar syrup made with 2:1 ratio of sugar to hot water and stirred)