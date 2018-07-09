Is Falling Down The Stairs Part Of Growing Up?

I was talking to my friend on the phone yesterday and she was telling me about how her son had fallen down the stairs. Now, I don't have children but I do know you put up baby gates. So when I said, "How did she get past the baby gate?". She said, "We don't do baby gates".

Hmmmm WHAT?!

Now, before I judge, I wanna ask. You get baby gates right?

She said that her husband don't do gates because that's part of growing up. They grew up without all that stuff and are fine and they don't wanna teach their kids to be afraid of everything or try and protect them from everything.

Is this a new thing?