Family Meeting

Husband (Patrick) and wife (Crystal) are still at odds about something that happened in their home last week. Patrick arrived home late from work to see the garage door was up. It ticked him off because they have a lot of valuable things in their garage, including his classic truck, their jet ski and all of his power tools. Crystal insists that she did NOT leave the garage door up because she has a very good memory. She believes that one of the neighbors must have an identical code to their garage door and accidentally opened their door instead. Patrick knows that this can’t be true because their garage door has never opened accidentally in the months they have lived there. Crystal is calling our show because she wants to figure out a way for her husband to leave her alone about the garage door. After hearing her story, we offer to get him on the phone so they can hash this out. Patrick will ANGRY about her not admitting it was her. Crystal is very DEFENSIVE and keeps trying to turn it around on him for being angry.

If you missed it. Hear it here.