Family Meeting Bryan And Rhonda

Bryan works full time at his company, so his job includes benefits. Rhonda mostly stays home with the kids, but she also works part-time on her home business. One month ago, Bryan got an email from his company saying he had from October 15 to October 31 to enroll for benefits in 2019. Bryan forwarded the email to Rhonda. She then promised she would take care of the enrollment because she knows which choices to make. Rhonda has told Bryan he doesn’t care enough about these benefits, especially because it covers their kids. Long story short, November 1st rolled by and Bryan got an email saying he had declined benefits for 2019. Rhonda forgot to enroll them!

Who owes whom an apology?

