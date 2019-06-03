Family Meeting: Can You Make Your Spouse Take Meds?
Elizabeth wants her husband to take meds for his anger, but Jeff has seen three psychiatrists who say he shouldn't.
What do you do when your spouse wants you to take medication but you don't want to? Elizabeth (and other family members) say Jeff has anger issues. He's seen some experts and they don't think he should take meds for his anger. But as The Morning Mix talked with Elizabeth and Jeff, some of our callers thought Jeff might keep calm to get his psychiarists to take his side.
