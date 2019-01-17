Family Meeting Carrie and Will

Will and Carrie have not let their son play Fortnite for months even though “all his friends get to.”

Finally, we let him. So last week, he went out to dinner with his grandparents. They came home from dinner with a very interesting story. He kept going to the bathroom during the meal. His grandparents thought something was wrong but he said he was fine. Leaves again. Grandpa goes to see if he’s okay. He’s playing Fortnite in the bathroom! Now, Will wants to delete Fortnite off his phone. Carrie thinks they should give him one more chance.

What do you think?