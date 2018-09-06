Family Meeting Zack And Mira

The Morning Mix Family meeting takes place every Wednesday at 8:20. If you have some dirty laundry you wanna air and have us figure it out in our family meeting. E-mail your contact and story to [email protected]

Husband (Zack) and wife (Mira) are still at odds about something that happened at a wedding a few weeks ago. They attended Zack’s cousin’s wedding. Zack is very popular among his cousins. Zack and Mira were the first to get married and his cousins are much younger than he is (10 years apart or younger) so they kind of look up to him as an uncle more than a cousin. When they arrived at the church, another one of Zack’s cousins asked Mira if she would video the entire ceremony. About a week after the wedding, the cousin who got married called them to ask why the video was so bad. Apparently, “Mira The Videographer” didn’t do a good job.

Zack feels that Mira may have "sabotaged" the video because she didn't wanna do it and if she didn't, should have said no.

Mira says she wasn't dressed to film and did the best she could.

Whose team are you on?