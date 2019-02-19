Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed Away

He was 85 years old.

February 19, 2019
It's a very sad day for the fashion industry. 

According to FOX 26, Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85.

Various media reports indicate the creative director for Chanel died in Paris on Tuesday after being ill for several weeks. There is no confirmed cause of death, but the news comes after Lagerfeld missed Chanel’s spring 2019 haute couture show in Paris on January 22, leading to reports that he was in poor health.

The German native who made his way to France as a teenager worked for Chanel, Fendi and created his own eponymous line.

Lagerfeld was known for wearing dark suits, sunglasses and his white hair in a ponytail.

 

