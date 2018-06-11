Feels on the 50's

In Kansas City Missouri a thief had a change of heart after they returned some stolen goods to a homeowner.

The homeowners' cameras caught two people lingering outside of the owners' door and eventually taking the packages. The homeowner posted the video on the neighborhood’s Facebook page and days later, the package showed back up on his doorstep and this time there was a note. It read, "I know what I did was wrong and there's nothing I can do to change what has already been done. I have children and I want to be a better role model”



The person who runs the Facebook page told the news, "It was reminiscent to me that what we are here for is reuniting theft victims with their items. We really want to be a community, help the community and help those in need."

Package thief returns stolen goods, writes apology letter https://t.co/2XtuvsQsLl pic.twitter.com/eJZ8WR3RxY — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 10, 2018

Kids love playing dress up, but the experience becomes even more special when their parents are the ones creating the clothes.

Luckily for Nephi Garcia's kids, their dad is more than happy to spend hours creating elaborate costumes modeled after their favorite Disney characters. Garcia has been a fashion designer for the past nine years, but primarily focused on high fashion designs until his daughter, Lilli, made a special request: The Garcias had planned a trip to Disney World and Lilli wanted a costume for the occasion fit for a princess — or at least a fairy godmother.

So, he used some scrap fabrics to make her a dress identical to Cinderella's Fairy Godmother and Lilli wore it to the park.

Garcia's elaborate designs soon caught the attention of other parents who wanted them for their own kids. So, he left the high fashion industry and started making costumes for both kids and adults. His online shop, Designer Daddy, makes costumes that "accommodate all budgets" for all aspiring princesses!