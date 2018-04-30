Five Things That Are Cheaper Than 30 Years Ago

According to Kiplinger, here are five things that have actually gotten cheaper in the last 30 years (or stayed the same):

1. Computers. A Macintosh PC in the '80s cost $2,500, which is about $6000 today. New Apple desktops start at $1,300 now, or you can get a Dell for about $400.

2. Movie tickets. An average ticket cost $3.55 cents in 1985. With inflation, that's $8, compared to $8.97 for an average ticket today. So it's actually stayed pretty steady.

3. Gas. In the mid '80s, the average was $1.12 a gallon, or $2.63 with inflation. Today, the national average is $2.77. So it's actually still pretty close to what it was.

4. Stamps. In the mid-80s, it cost 22 cents to mail a letter. Now it's 50 cents. But with inflation, they've actually gotten cheaper. 22 cents would be 52 cents today.

5. A gallon of milk. It cost an average of $1.09 in 1985, which would be $2.56 with inflation. Today, the average is $1.96. So it's actually much cheaper than it was. And eggs are cheaper too . . . $1.38 now compared to $2.39 then, with inflation.

Homes are much more expensive though. The average home today is $377,000 compared to $96,000 then, or $226,000 with inflation. And for those that haven't found the internet, the

price of newspapers has gone way up. "The New York Times" cost 40 cents back then, or about $1 with inflation. Now it's $3.