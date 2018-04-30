Five Things That Are Cheaper Than 30 Years Ago
Just when you thought everything is more expensive than it used to be, it turns out some things are cheaper (especially when you adjust for inflation).
According to Kiplinger, here are five things that have actually gotten cheaper in the last 30 years (or stayed the same):
1. Computers. A Macintosh PC in the '80s cost $2,500, which is about $6000 today. New Apple desktops start at $1,300 now, or you can get a Dell for about $400.
2. Movie tickets. An average ticket cost $3.55 cents in 1985. With inflation, that's $8, compared to $8.97 for an average ticket today. So it's actually stayed pretty steady.
3. Gas. In the mid '80s, the average was $1.12 a gallon, or $2.63 with inflation. Today, the national average is $2.77. So it's actually still pretty close to what it was.
4. Stamps. In the mid-80s, it cost 22 cents to mail a letter. Now it's 50 cents. But with inflation, they've actually gotten cheaper. 22 cents would be 52 cents today.
5. A gallon of milk. It cost an average of $1.09 in 1985, which would be $2.56 with inflation. Today, the average is $1.96. So it's actually much cheaper than it was. And eggs are cheaper too . . . $1.38 now compared to $2.39 then, with inflation.
Homes are much more expensive though. The average home today is $377,000 compared to $96,000 then, or $226,000 with inflation. And for those that haven't found the internet, the
price of newspapers has gone way up. "The New York Times" cost 40 cents back then, or about $1 with inflation. Now it's $3.