Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday for Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, Washington & Wharton counties.

