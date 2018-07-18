The Food You Cannot Live Without

Everyone has a favorite food, but it might become the most important thing in your life when you're on a diet!

Geoff Sheen is trying to lose a lot of weight so his diet is very restricted. Lean meats, very few carbs, no sweets. But what is weird is that he only craves one particular thing: cole slaw!

Why? Because his last non-diet meal was on July 4th and it consisted of hot dogs, potato salad and cole slaw.

What is your food that you cannot live without?