The Formula For A Perfect Day

Believe it or not, the average person says they have 15 perfect days every year.

So what is a perfect day? A new study at SWNS Digital asked 2,000 people to break down their idea of one, and then it came up with this formula:

1. Wake up at 8:15 A.M.

2. The temperature is 74 degrees and you get to spend three hours outside.

3. You see two friends and spend three hours socializing.

4. You spend four hours with your family.

5. You also spend one hour exercising, two hours reading, three hours watching TV, three hours listening to music, and four hours of relaxation.

6. You spend a total of two hours eating.

7. And you're in bed at 10:50 P.M.

(Note: if you add that up, it's actually 25 hours of stuff. So, you'll probably have to start your day on the East Coast, then end up in Houston)