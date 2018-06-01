Four New Stats On Our Love Of Donuts In Honor Of National Donut Day

Today is National Donut Day! Here are some results from a new survey at the National Today in honor of today's holiday:

1. 51% of people say their opinion of a coworker would improve if they brought donuts to the office. But a judgmental 2% would think less of someone who did that.

2. 91% of Americans either love or like donuts. Only 1% hate them.

3. The 10 most popular flavors are: glazed, boston cream, chocolate frosted, jelly, chocolate cake, maple, blueberry, bear claw, powdered sugar, and pink frosted.

4. And the most popular donut chains in the country are Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Donuts. They got 81% of the total vote.