Free Food For Teachers Today!
June 5, 2018
Educators you are eating free at Red Robbin Today JUNE 5th!
Red Robbin is celebrating the end of the school year with YOU, teachers counselors, bus drivers and school administrators. You get a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries.
Dine-in only and id is required.
-- -- Teachers are the best ---- That’s why we’re giving you a FREE Tavern Double Burger & Bottomless Fries. Stop in June 5 with your faculty ID to cash in on this delicious gift. https://t.co/q6E67CmaIK pic.twitter.com/vIT7kry5OJ— Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) May 31, 2018