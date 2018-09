The "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" debuted 28 years ago YESTERDAY! We all know the words to the theme song. It's in the Top TV Show Theme Songs of All-time!

What other theme songs do you think should make the list?

Here's a few to get you started.

"The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air"

Video of The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Theme Song (Full)

"Cheers"

Video of Cheers intro song

"Friends"

Video of FRIENDS - Theme Song (Intro)

"Full House"

Video of Full House Theme Short Version

"Golden Girls"