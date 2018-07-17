Gabriel Iglesias Joins The Morning Mix
July 17, 2018
Gabriel Iglesias celebrated his birthday here this past weekend and Houston SHOWED UP!
@fluffyguy my family and I were so excited to meet you. Thank you so very much for coming out and hanging out with so many of your fans on your birthday. You are such a great and humble person. Can't wait to see you again in September. Happy birthday again ♡ #keepsmiling pic.twitter.com/ObqRTn4l6F— Amber Celeste (@AmberCelesteV) July
17, 2018
@fluffyguy ayyyyeee pic.twitter.com/nRo9D3HewE— martha -- (@FOODLUVER_) July 15, 2018
We’re here for you @fluffyguy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/srjha8Yxxf— -- Madam Mayor -- (@MayorMills42) July 15, 2018
Gabriel stopped by the show to talk about the amazing crowd that came out to celebrate his birthday and his upcoming Netflix Special.