George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush's Love Story

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush are proof that true love still exists. News broke yesterday Barbara Bush has gone to her Houston home and chosen comfort care and hearts broke across Houston.

George and Barbara are the LONGEST-Married couple in Presidential History! They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary this past January.

The two met at a dance when George H.W. was just 16 and Barbara was home from boarding school.

They carried on a long-distance relationship for quite a while.

Then got engaged right before George was shipped over seas to serve as a Naval Pilot during WW II.

They got married in Rye, N.Y. on January 6th, 1945. The two are fixtures at sporting events together, the theatre and always have that spark in their eyes. 77 years together! Married for 73! A true love story.