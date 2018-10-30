George Springer's 'Zipper Face' Halloween Makeup Is So Creepy!

Check out this Houston Astro's crazy Halloween makeup!

October 30, 2018
Halloween is tomorrow, and everyone is getting their costumes ready to go!

Our own Houston Astro George Springer got into the Halloween spirit by posting a picture to his Instagram page of his Halloween makeup for this year...the ever-so-scary zipper face!

Take a look of the picture George shared:

Have you ever seen anything look so scary, dead, and good all at the same time?! --------Makeup /Facepaint done by @charlisespringer ! Peep her profile for more of their scary spooky costumes! ------ #Halloween2K18 #Halloween #ZipperFace #Spooky #SummerOfGeorge #GeorgeSpringer #Springer #SuperSpringer #SpringerDinger #HoustonAstros #Houston #Astros #HoustonStrong #AstrosBaseball #HoustonBaseball #AmericanLeague #ALWest #LosAstros #CrushCity #HustleTown #ClubAstros #HTown #Texas #MLB #MMP

A post shared by George Springer 4️⃣---- (@super_springer) on

Ewwwww, nice job! It looks so real!

