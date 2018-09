The video went viral yesterday of 8-year-old Chloe being scolded by a woman sitting in front of her at the Astros game saying "That's enough". The woman had no idea that Chloe has a rare disorder that makes it harder for her to deal with emotions.

Chloe told ABC 13 "(She made me feel) a little bit guilty 'cause I'm annoying and nobody says that to me," Chloe told Eyewitness News.