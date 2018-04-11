Guy Mispronounces 'Flamenco' As 'Flamingo'; Loses Thousands On 'Wheel of Fortune'

Could this be one of the WORST Wheel of Fortune fails of all time??

Contestant Jonny Knowles lost $7,000 after a simple mispronunciation on the show Monday night. According to ABC 13:



While trying to solve the puzzle "Flamenco Dance Lessons," he mispronounced the word "flamenco" and read it as "flamingo" instead.



After the unfortunate event, host Pat Sajak was forced to buzz Jonny with a wrong answer, thus passing the chance to solve onto the next contestant, Ashley, who correctly pronounced the answer and won the round.



The slip-up cost him $7,100 and a trip to Spain. His luck wasn't all bad, he did end up walking away with $19,050.

Watch the terribly dissapointing video >>> HERE!

WHOOPS, lol.