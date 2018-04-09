H-E-B Reunites 3-Year Old With Lost Toy

Carter Smith from Tomb all was heartbroken when he lost his beloved Toby at an HEB.

Carter’s mom, who saw how distraught her child was did what any mom would do, she went above and beyond to try and find her son’s beloved Toby. She even went to the Head of H-E-B Scott McClellan.

When HEB found out about Toby there was just one problem, the manufacturer who made the toy, didn’t make them anymore but HEB didn’t give up.

They contacted a toy manufacturer and they made a brand new hand made Toby.

On Friday Carter was invited out to HEB where he was presented with his new Toby.

He also had Buddy from HEB and a Toby cake!