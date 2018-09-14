Has Our Listener Mike's Co-Worker Cheated On His Wife?

Is it weird that the guy I work with has his wife travel with him for business?

I just started a new job and I don’t wanna cause waves but we travel, A LOT and our first two trips the guy who travels with me had his wife come. I thought it was sweet but we are on like our tenth trip and our budgets have been cut and now they are asking us to share rooms and he asked if it was cool if his wife shares a room with us this coming weekend. She doesn’t work, she just travels with us and when we are at conferences she just hangs out. My wife stays at home. I asked her about this and she said it is because the guys a cheater. That’s none of my business. I just need a way to tell him she can’t stay in our room. That’s weird. Right?!

Do you think he's a cheater?