Have You Ever Tried Something From A Movie...And FAILED?

Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabe tried an infamous 'lift'...and failed MISERABLY.

November 6, 2018
Have you ever tried reenacting a scene from a movie?

Saturday night, my boyfriend Gabe and I were at our new house with some friends and had a random music playlist going when a classic came on.

"Now Iiiiiiiiiiiii, haaadddddddd, the time of my liiiiiiiiifeeee...."

For some reason we thought it'd be a great idea to attempt the lift from "Dirty Dancing" because...well, WHY NOT! 

If you guys haven't seen Gabe, he's strong. Like, really strong. So I made him do it with his shirt off (you're welcome) just like Ryan Gosling did for Emma Stone in 'Crazy Stupid Love.' (Come onnnn, it's like you're photo-shopped or something!)

Anyways, we play the song...and BOOM. FAIL. 

Let's face it...if you've watched the video I posted you can clearly see there was no real lifting going on, and I'm pretty sure I may have really hurt Gabe's back.

But hey, we tried! Plus I'm sure we'll eventually try again, and I'll make sure the fan is OFF next time!

We attempted the #DirtyDancing lift and FAILED. You’re welcome ------ @iamgabriel_23

A post shared by Lauren Kelly MIX 96.5 -- (@lfinky2214) on

