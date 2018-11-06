Have You Ever Tried Something From A Movie...And FAILED?

Have you ever tried reenacting a scene from a movie?

Saturday night, my boyfriend Gabe and I were at our new house with some friends and had a random music playlist going when a classic came on.

"Now Iiiiiiiiiiiii, haaadddddddd, the time of my liiiiiiiiifeeee...."

For some reason we thought it'd be a great idea to attempt the lift from "Dirty Dancing" because...well, WHY NOT!

If you guys haven't seen Gabe, he's strong. Like, really strong. So I made him do it with his shirt off (you're welcome) just like Ryan Gosling did for Emma Stone in 'Crazy Stupid Love.' (Come onnnn, it's like you're photo-shopped or something!)

Anyways, we play the song...and BOOM. FAIL.

Let's face it...if you've watched the video I posted you can clearly see there was no real lifting going on, and I'm pretty sure I may have really hurt Gabe's back.

But hey, we tried! Plus I'm sure we'll eventually try again, and I'll make sure the fan is OFF next time!