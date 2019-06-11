Have You Found A Keeper?

According to a recent study at HuffPo, here are six signs you've found a keeper:

1. They're the first person you want to share good OR bad news with. It means you're comfortable being open and honest. And you know they'll celebrate with you, or be there to support you.

2. You feel like you're “the real you” around them. You're comfortable, and don't feel like you have to put on a show to make them like you.

3. You communicate well, even when things get tough. Like after a fight, you're quick to talk it through or say sorry. And you're respectful of each other.

4. You feel like you're on the same team. And they're willing to make sacrifices sometimes, just to make you happy.

5. Your friends like them. You shouldn't let your friends totally dictate how you live your life. But when they don't like the person you're with, it's usually a big red flag.

6. You're proud to be with them, and they're proud of you too. Relationships that are built on mutual respect and appreciation tend to last.

What would you add to the list?