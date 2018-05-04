Have Your Children Ever Seen A Ghost?

Yesterday was National Paranormal Day and Lauren talked in the news about a study of how many people have seen ghosts.

If you missed it. That's here.

So four out of five grown adults believe in ghosts but not all of us believers have seen one.

However, Google children seeing ghosts and you will sleep with the lights on! The thought behind this is that as we grow older we are taught that ghosts don't exist. That they can't exist. Children don't have those blockers on so it never crosses their mind. Plus, if you talk to kids, they have no filter. So they just say what they think.

So, have your children seen a ghost?

Maybe, the next time they say they did. You may wanna believe them :)

FYI as I finished this post I looked behind me and turned the lights on. Little freaked out!