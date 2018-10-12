Having A Hard Time Getting Out Of Bed?

Some of us have a really hard time getting up in the morning! So here are four tips to try and make getting out of bed a little easier.

1. Get enough sleep.

I know what you're thinking. Duh! However, anything less than 6 hours of sleep is going to make getting up way worse.

2. Move your alarm as far away as possible. When you sleep with your phone or alarm right next to your bed, it's too easy to just reach for it and hit snooze. But if you put it on the other side of the room, you actually have to get out of bed to turn it off, which makes it harder to fall right back asleep.

3. Use the "gradual method." That's where you wake up 15 minutes earlier than you did the previous day until you're used to waking up at an earlier time.

4. Use the "inverted snooze method." The inverted snooze method is where you use the 5 or 10 minutes you have for snooze time to treat yourself in any way you want, as long as you stay out of your bed.

Click here for the full story.