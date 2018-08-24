Her Son Hung Up On Her Boss!

One of my best friends had a near panic attack yesterday because she got an e-mail from her boss that he had been trying to reach her all afternoon and couldn't get a hold of her on her phone. He didn't mind her working from home but he had tried three times in the past ten mins and was sent straight to voicemail. She looked over and realized her phone wasn't next to her on her desk. It was her personal phone and not her work phone and her little boy, FIVE-YEARS-OLD had grabbed her work phone and was trying to unlock it to play "his games".

So then I found this shirt online and told her she needed it. She didn't think it was funny and I realized it wasn't a well timed joke but she says he does that all the time on her regular phone and she's tried to exlain when someone calls mommy you need to tell me but he ignores the calls! Has your kid ever ignored an important call on your phone?