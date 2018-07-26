Here Is A List Of BANNED Wedding Songs; Which Ones Would You Add?

How many weddings have you gone to already this year? I have been to 3 since April, but I have some friends who literally go to a wedding EVERY WEEKEND!

Don't get me wrong here, I LOVE a good wedding. Some great food, a great romantic story, an open bar, and a great dance floor make for a super fun night! But after so many weddings, it's almost like you know the music playlist that the DJ (or band) is going to play. And let's face it, some of those songs have GOT TO STOP. How many more times do we have to do 'The Wobble' next to all 10 barefoot bridesmaids? (no offense ladies, I'm guilty of that too)

But check out this list of BANNED wedding songs from the website FiveThirtyEight.com. They asked more than two dozen DJs, who'd worked hundreds of weddings, what songs couples most often banned. Here you go:

1. "The Chicken Dance" . . . 23.1%

2. "The Cha-Cha Slide", DJ Casper . . . 22.5%

3. "Macarena", Los Del Rio . . . 17.6%

4. "The Cupid Shuffle", Cupid . . . 16.5%

5. "YMCA", Village People . . . 15.4%

6. "Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)", Marcia Griffiths . . . 12.6%

7. "Hokey Pokey" . . . 10.4%

8. "Wobble", V.I.C. . . . 7.1%

9. (Tie) "Happy" by Pharrell . . . 5.5%

(Tie) "Shout" by the Isley Brothers . . . 5.5%

11. "Love Shack", The B-52s . . . 4.9%

12. "We Are Family", Sister Sledge . . . 4.4%

13. (Tie) "Blurred Lines", Robin Thicke . . . 3.8%

(Tie) "Celebration", Kool & the Gang

(Tie) "Cotton Eye Joe", Rednex

(Tie) "Dancing Queen", ABBA

(Tie) "Don't Stop Believin'", Journey

(Tie) "Single Ladies", Beyoncé

(Tie) "Sweet Caroline", Neil Diamond

(Tie) "Turn Down for What", DJ Snake and Lil Jon

(Tie) "Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)", Silentó

22. (Tie) "Hot in Herre", Nelly . . . 2.7%

(Tie) "Mony Mony", Billy Idol

What other songs would add to this list to be BANNED from your wedding? Let's just add Beyonce 'Single Ladies' on there too, amirite? ;-)