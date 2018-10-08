Here's How To Get That "Back To Back" Shirt Alex Bregman Had On

The Astros post-season festivities a re in full swing, and here's how you can be a part of it!

According to ABC 13, this afternoon, the Astros will open up Minute Maid Park for a Game 3 watch party. It's free, but you need a ticket. You can get it online now, or they'll be available today at the box office. Don't worry about it selling out, the Astros say no one will be turned away. A fan fest will also take place outside. The team will sell food and merchandise as well.

The Houston Astros are inviting you to Minute Maid Park for a FREE Game 3 watch party! #NeverSettle https://t.co/9MNemuamSs pic.twitter.com/XRz7i5brO3 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 8, 2018

And one more little Astros nugget for you…

Have tou guys seen the 'Back To Back' shirt 'Stros Alex Bregman wore prior to Game 1 of the ALDS during a press conference? Well everyone wants to get their hands on it now! Good news, it is in the process of being reprinted after high demand.



During a pre-game press conference with the media, Bregman paused to take his jersey off because he said he was getting hot, which revealed the popular shirt. The video went viral, and it made many Astros fans love Bregman even more and looking for that same piece of clothing.

Running Game Clothing says the shirts are now available for pre-order, but will be in-person-pickup only, and retail for $24.99.