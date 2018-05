So this is how you pick your Royal Name

Lord or Lady

Followed by one of your grandparent's names

Then add in your first pet's name

After that, it's of ________ the street you grew up on.

Sarah Pepper is:

Lady Mary Louis Copper Dog of Colin

Geoff Sheen is

Lord Vincent Bryan of Stanley

Lauren Kelly is

Lady Dorothy Sassy of Coachfield

What's yours?