Here's What Happened To The Flowers From Harry And Meghan's Wedding

If you loved the flowers this weekend at the Royal wedding and you, like most people, are in love with the newlyweds Harry and Meghan, then you will be happy to know those flowers didn’t go to waste.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have spent most of their lives helping others and carrying out their Mother, Princess Diana’s legacy. So it should come as no surprise that when it came to their wedding, Harry used that moment to help others.

Those beautiful flowers that you saw in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle found a new home at St. Joseph’s Hospice in London. The healthcare facility announced on Facebook on Sunday that the staff got a “very special delivery” of “beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers.” In the post was a resident holding a very gorgeous bouquet.

They wrote “A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock,” St. Joseph’s wrote. “Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture.”

The flowers had a very special meaning also, they contained white garden roses that were some of Princess Diana’s favorites.

The residents were able to enjoy their own piece of the royal wedding.