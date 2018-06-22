Here's What You Need To Know About Cy-Fair ISD's Clear Bag Policy

This is directly from CFISD's website.

This policy is NOT for Elementary School kids, it is for 6-12 (middle school and high school) only.

Are mesh backpacks allowed?

No. Mesh backpacks are not allowed. Students are permitted to only use clear backpacks.



Can the backpack have mesh pockets?

Yes. Mesh side pockets are allowed on the backpack (see example).



Are transparent colored backpacks allowed?

No. Colored, transparent backpacks are not allowed (see example). Only fully clear backpacks.



Are stripes allowed to be on the backpack?

No. Stripes in any location are not allowed on the backpack.



Can the backpack have colored straps?

Yes. The backpack may have colored straps.



Are company or trademarked logos allowed on the front of the backpack?

Small company logos are allowed, but large logos, monograms or other visual design obstructions are not.

Will athletic/spirit bags and instrument cases, which are not clear, be allowed on campus?

Yes. However, these bags must be stored as soon as the student arrives at school. They must be placed in lockers or secured in Fine Arts classrooms or athletic locker rooms as designated by their instructors.

Are lunch boxes permitted?

Yes, non-clear lunch boxes are permitted to be carried within the backpacks.

Are students allowed to have laptop sleeves in their backpack, or are they required to carry the laptop sleeve separately?

Yes, laptop sleeves will be permitted in backpacks.

What are the size specifications for the backpack?

There are no size specifications.