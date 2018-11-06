Here's Your Election Day Guide
What you need? Where to go? Sample Ballots.
November 6, 2018
Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
Polls are open today from 7 am to 7 pm.
For a list of polling locations and sample ballots please click here. ABC 13 has put together a really good list!
When you go to vote you will need a form of identification. You must present one of the following forms.
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
- United States military identification card containing the person's photograph
- United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
- United States passport