high school notes

Our Soccer teams both boys and girls have made it to the state finals in Indianapolis. Which is like 3 hours away and everyone wants to go up and stay in a hotel the night before. My best friend Holly is playing and my friend Sean (guy and I) are riding up together cause he’s 18 and can sign for a hotel room and I’m only 17.

Sean

What time are we going to leave on Friday? The hotel you picked is called Tropic Inn, right? It’s in Speedway Indiana? If I found the right one it’s only about 20 minutes from the fields. I mapquested the directions so we know how to get there.

Thanks, Sarah

Sarah -

Yeah. Yes. Leaving right after school.

Hey Sean,–

Ok, I have your gas money. Sorry we can’t take my Scirocco but it’s in the shop again and my mom said it would never make it to Indy anyway. Are we meeting outside the Athletic Office?

Thanks, Sarah

Sarah –

That’s fine. Yes.

Sean one more thing

Ok, so it’s me, you, Matt and Jesse right? Also, Angie wants to know if you can sign for her hotel room?

Sarah,

Yes. Sure.

Sean,

Last thing promise

Ok sounds good they’ll meet us by the Athletic office and follow us up. She’ll be in her Dad’s Saturn. Also, Lisa was wondering if you could sign for their hotel room too? Sorry, Sarah

Sarah –

Fine. Yes.

Sean Final Note

Ok, she’s gonna meet us by the athletic office also. She’s in her Pontiac Sunfire. One more thing, Jenny was asking if you can sign for their hotel room also?

Sarah –

Fine. I am guessing she’s meeting us by the athletic office also?

(I just nodded to him in class)

Monday after the game

Sean,

That hotel was DISGUSTING! I hope you call and get our 59 back! I mean come on! That brown stuff in the tub that was like some stain, it had SHAG CARPET! Jenny said they had some sort of smell in their room and the only phone was that pay phone in the hallway. SO GROSS! I’m glad I brought a sleeping bag so I didn’t have to sleep in those sheets. Other than that it was an amazing time! I wish we had been able to see photos and known what we were getting into before we got there. Never would have gone with that one. When I get my pictures developed I’ll give you the doubles from that night and the game.

Sarah,

That place was disgusting! I am so sorry! Can’t wait to see the photos. Yeah, pictures of that place would have helped ahead of time. We know never to book a hotel like that again!