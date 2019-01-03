High School Notes

It is January 1996 and I am preparing to buy my first car before I turned 16 at the end of the month. This is a conversation between my cousin Drew (he’s selling the car) and myself.

Sarah –

Hey, my dad wants to know if you’re still interested in buying my Scirocco. He said he just put new brakes on it and didn’t know if your mom wanted to wait to see if you pass your driver’s test or if you wanted to go ahead and buy it now?

See ya in Algebra, Drew

Drew –

Yeah, that’s the plan. I have all the money saved and as soon as I cash in my traveler's checks from our trip over Christmas break I will have all of it. I can write you a check. Can your dad drive it over to my house? It’s a stick shift and my mom can’t drive stick and she won’t let me drive it the 1 ½ miles from your house to mine.

Let me know what your dad says,

Sarah

Sarah,

Hey I called my dad at lunch and he said he would drive it over to your house. Also, he said that I could take you to the parking lot over at the church to teach you how to drive. He said he would loosen up the clutch a bit so you don’t burn it out while learning. But he said your mom has to agree to all of this before he says ok for sure.

Cool?

Drew

Drew,

Sounds good. I called my mom at work but she said to stop calling her at work to talk about this car because she is busy and we can talk about it when I get home from school but I think she’ll say yes.

Thanks,

Sarah

So my mom did let me get the car and she let me go over to the parking lot to practice. This is the Monday after the first weekend of driving lessons.

Sarah,

Hey, I talked to my dad and he said he will come and help you next weekend. He said driving a stick shift is really tough and maybe it would help if he taught you too. He also the reason the car shakes so much is that you are lifting off the clutch and not pushing hard enough on the gas and the reason you are peeling out is that you are pushing on the gas too fast and off the clutch too slow. He said he will show you Saturday morning and he was just kidding about wearing a football helmet. You’re not that bad.

Drew

Hey, Drew thanks I appreciate it. I’m sure I will get the hang of it before I get my actual license. Tell your dad thanks.

Sarah