High School Notes: Geoff Arranges An Accidental Walk Out

This is the winter of 1994. This would be my final year of taking Spanish because I totally stunk at it. Like every high school Spanish class, we had to call each other by our Spanish names. Mine was El Jefe because there is no real translation for a Geoff with a G. And my closest friend in the class was El Chris. He wasn’t Christobal because there was already another Chris who got to be Christobal. So he boldly announced he was El Chris.

These notes are all in Mass AFTER Spanish class where I had talked our teacher, Mrs. Witwicki, into letting us leave early.

------------------------------

El Jefe,

You are in some major el trouble.

El Chris

----------------------

Dude, I know. Don’t get me any more nervous than I already am. I really thought we were supposed to leave at 10:35. I didn’t know it was 11:35!

El Jefe

----------------------

She told us 10 times that you were wrong and it was supposed to be 11:35. You just seemed so sure. I can’t believe she bought it!!!

El Chris

----------------------

But that’s what I’m saying! I wasn’t trying to fool her. I really thought we were supposed to leave at 10:35 for this Mass. When we left class and there wasn’t ANYONE else out in the hall, I started to realize I’m gonna be in so much trouble.

El Jefe

----------------------

We all thought you were trying to con her. So we just went with it. Everyone else knew you were wrong!

El Chris

----------------------

THEN WHY DIDN’T YOU TELL ME THAT!??!?!?

----------------------

Because we all wanted to get out of class early. So, on behalf of the rest of the class who WON’T be in trouble, THANKS!

El Chris

PS: since we have an early dismissal after Mass, she’ll have ALL DAY to get more mad at you before class tomorrow!

----------------------

Como se dice “I hate you” in Spanish? Because I really, really hate you.

El Jefe