High School Notes: Geoff Does NOT Have A Girlfriend

Back to the winter of 1993. It’s the winter school dance where we invite the all-girls Catholic schools to our gym on Friday night. This is the following Monday as my best friend Dan and I recap the events of the night…

Geoff,

Saw you dancing with that girl. Nice!

Dan

----------------------

Yeah, it was okay.

Geoff

----------------------

Okay?!?!? That’s like the best looking girl I’ve ever seen you with. And I’ve known you a long time. What’s up with “okay?”

Dan

----------------------

It’s okay because it’s already going nowhere.

Geoff

----------------------

Ohhhhhh, is it because her brother is a senior and already has a full on goatee??

Dan

----------------------

No, John is cool. I know him from the bus. I honestly don’t think he cares at all. I don’t know if they even like each other.

Geoff

----------------------

Then what’s the problem?

Dan

----------------------

Well, we danced for a while. I get her phone number. We’re hanging outside waiting to get picked up. Very last thing she says is “do you have a girlfriend?” So I tell her no because…you know…I don’t. But I took that as a really good sign if she’s asking that. So I tell her I’ll call her on Sunday after church.

Geoff

----------------------

That IS a good sign. So what’s bad about that?

Dan

----------------------

I call her on Sunday. Her mom says she can’t come to the phone. But to call back later. So I call her last night. She asks me in the first two minutes if I have a girlfriend. I say no. We talk for 30 more minutes. She asks “do you have a girlfriend?” I say no. We TALKED FOR 20 MORE MINUTES. She asks “do you have a girlfriend?” I say no. Then I say “wait, do you have a boyfriend?” She says YES. And I’m like “WHY HAVE WE BEEN TALKING FOR AN HOUR THEN?!?!?” She says “I didn’t want to hurt your feelings!” I’ve known her for like two days and she’s the one that can’t come out and say she has a boyfriend! So I say “then why are we even talking?” She hangs up.

Geoff

----------------------

Remember when you said John is cool. If he hears that you yelled at his sister, he might be less cool. Hide.

Dan