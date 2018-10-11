High School Notes: Geoff Gets In Trouble At The School Dance

Back in the fall of 1994, Geoff Sheen was a senior in high school. Late day announcements were done by the Vice Principal Mr. O’Neill. The LAST thing you’d want is for him to announce your name because it meant you had to go to his office because you were definitely in trouble! Last announcement was “will Josh Vadala and Geoff Sheen come to my office at the end of the day?”

Josh,

What was THAT?

Geoff

I have no idea. Do you think that’s for the both of us OR for us separately?

Josh

I’m thinking it’s because we left the dance early and then came back?

Geoff

Geoff,

But we’re seniors! We’re allowed to leave!!!

Josh

Josh,

But we aren’t allowed to come back! Plus we came back wearing those Burger King crowns. They might have thought we were hammered.

Geoff

The only crime we committed was we looked like a couple of dorks. It was funny how we stole the crowns when they wouldn’t give them to us with the whopper meal, but no one at the dance knew that. We can’t get detention for being geeky losers, right?

Josh

Hasn’t happened so far. And seriously, we even talked to Mr. Hare when we got back. He knew we were fine. The guy teaches a class about all the crazy addicts he rehabbed when he was a priest!

Geoff

Yeah, but we shouldn’t have rushed the stage to perform “Ice, Ice Baby”. That probably didn’t help our cause.

Josh

I think we just figured it out. See you in detention in 45 minutes.

Geoff