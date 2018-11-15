High School Notes: Lauren Kelly Is Cast In The Nutcracker, But In The WORST Role

This was 1996, my freshman year, and my first year to be a part of the dance program's production of The Nutcracker. There were about 25 parts to be given out, and all I wanted was to be able to wear a pretty ballerina costume.

Kelly-

Hey there! I can't believe we finally get to dance in The Nutcracker this year! I'm so excited...Ms. Sadler is posting the cast list sheet after 5th period today and I am so excited to see which parts we'll get. What part do you think you'll get? See you after lunch,

Lauren

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lauren-

Yes! I love The Nutcracker so much, and remember that time in middle school we danced in it but were only cast as rats? That was terrible. Of all the really pretty costumes we could've worn, we had to be rodents! Lets hope this afternoon goes way better!

Kelly

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kel-

OMG. I was so embarrassed to be in that costume that year. There was like, NOTHING WORSE. I literally did out entire dance with my big rat hat down, and didn't even look up with my mom tried to take pics with her bright disposable camera. Please, PLEASE let's hope we get a better part this time! Eek! I'm nervous.

Lauren

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lauren-

Oh man, We'll never able to forget that! Just because everybody else were all REALLY GOOD dancers didn't mean we had to be cast as RATS in The Nutcracker! I mean, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Flakes, or even the Arabian dancer costumes were better! We CANNOT be cast as rats...in HIGH SCHOOL TOO!

Ugh, now you got me nervous too. See you in just a few...I'll meet you outside of the dance studio after 5th.

Kelly

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kelly-

I'm staring at this clock in chemistry now just counting down until we see this Nutcracker cast list! I mean, our auditions last week were pretty good right? I went after Heather S. who's soooo good. I'm sure she'll go on to dance in MTV music videos or something. I accidentally forgot ONE move and I may have gotten an eye roll from Ms. Sadler. Sheesh, this could actually be very, very bad.

Lauren

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

...the next day after we found out which parts we got...

Kelly-

I can't believe this happened to us...AGAIN!! How did we get cast as rats for a second time in?? We are BETTER than that part!! There are so many different dances and we get cast as rats. I am so mad. And embarrassed. And we are in HIGH SCHOOL!!! I need to talk to Ms. Sadler about this, because there's no way I'm putting a rat costume back on. I'm dropping out and joining the soccer team.

Lauren