High School Notes: Lauren Kelly Gets April Fooled; Has To Walk Home From School

We're going back to my freshman year in1996.

My BFF Julie's brother (who drove us to school every day) told us he had gotten a flat tire and that we were going to have to find a ride home from school, and it was POURING rain outside. We had no idea what we were going to do, and had no other choice but to walk home, in the rain.

THEN WE FOUND OUT IT WAS AN APRIL FOOLS DAY JOKE.

Lauren-

Bad news, I just saw my brother in the hallway and he told me he got a flat tire when he left for lunch earlier. He got the truck towed and is getting a ride with Tommy, but we have to find someone else to take us home. Anyone you know here with a car?

Julie

Julie-

Oh man, really? Ugh, of ALL DAYS to not have a ride...its raining so hard out! We're only Freshman, so nobody I know here has a license (or a car) yet. My cousin goes to school here too, but he's a senior...and there is NO WAY I'm going up to him to ask for a ride home. He'd probably yell at me for embarrassing him.

Lauren

Lauren-

Oh I forgot your cousin Jason went to school here, but you're right...I don't think you should ask him. Freshman don't really talk to seniors, even if you're related! Well, we can call our moms...or we can walk. It's not THAT far, ya know? (only kinda far) But will definitely get soaked in all this rain.

Julie

Julie-

Ok I just called my mom and she can't make it. She's gotta pick up my other sisters from school at the same time. She offered to drop us off an umbrella or a poncho. My hair is going to be SO FRIZZY.

Lauren

The next day...

Lauren-

I can't believe we walked halfway home and then my brother came to get us screaming "APRIL FOOLS!!" I will never forgive him!! My mom is so mad that she told him he can't use the care for 2 weeks.

So now we have to find another way to get home from school. Again.

Julie