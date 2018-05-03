High School Notes: Lauren Kelly Heads To The NSYNC 'No Strings Attached' Concert

In honor of NSYNC getting back in the public eye this week by finally getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I thought I'd take you back to May of 2000, when the No Strings Attached Tour came to Houston at the Compaq Center for TWO sold out shows, and how I managed to get a ticket...and even one to their show in Austin!

Rachel,

Hey girl, I am so excited for tonight's NSYNC concert!! Bummed that we have to take a long my sister Amy, but who cares...at least my mom finally agreed to let me go! I've been listening to 'It's Gonna Be Me" and "This I Promise You" all day, and can't WAIT to hear them sing it live tonight! Do you know which outfit you're going to wear? Let me know. I'm so excited that I can't pay attention in class right now. I'll see you at lunch!

Lauren

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lauren,

I am sooooooooooo excited for tonight! We have been waiting 6 months for this show ever since we stood in line at Fiesta to buy these tickets!! Don't forget to bring them in your backpack purse later. That would suck to get all the way there and then forget our tickets. Should I wear my NSYNC shirt or should I dress cute in case we get to meet the guys at the after party at T-Town 2000?

Rachel

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rachel,

Oooh, that's a good question? I have a super cute "Justin For President" shirt I could wear, but he's not my favorite. I don't have anything with Lance's name on it though, I might have to buy a tour shirt later when we get there. And do you really think we'll be able to get into that after party later? I heard the guys will be there! And Sisqo who's opening up for them will be there too!

Lauren

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lauren,

Ok, so I'm definitely going to dress cute instead of an NSYNC shirt. Not that your NSYNC shirt isn't cute, and you should totally wear that if you want, but I think I'll be cooler in a tank top. Are you cool with driving us later? My car won't fit everyone and I don't have any gas. I'd rather spend my money on a concert t-shirt than gas anyways.

Rachel

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rachel,

Sure I will drive us since my sister and her friend have to go with us too, UGH. And I decided to make a Lance Bass shirt to wear tonight, it's so cute! He's so cute!! I hope he's at that after party later, I'm dying to meet him...he's my favorite!!

Lauren

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(the next day...)

Lauren,

OHMIGOSH how amazing was that show last night!! They played all of our favorite songs and it was so cool when they started the show by coming down on strings from the roof!! Sorry we got to the after party and none of them showed up. I have no voice today from screaming so much last night, but it was totally worth it! NSYNC plays Austin tonight, maybe we should try and get tickets! I think the radio station there is giving some away. Let's try and win free ones!

Rachel

***BY THE WAY...I did end up getting to meet Lance in 2004 (or 5?) and it was glorious!!